Zend Server 6 and phpMyAdmin on OSX

I would never imagined to write a post on OSX, moreover in english, but time changes everything.

After I installed the new version of Zend Server 6 I had some issue with phpMyAdmin. A laconic

#2002 - Connection refused

The server is not responding (or the local server's socket is not correctly configured).

is shown up on chrome with no mercy.

The fix is quite easy as it subtle, open

/usr/local/zend/var/apps/http/__default__/0/phpmyadmin/3.5.6.0/config.inc.php

and change

$cfg['Servers'][$i]['host'] = '127.0.0.1';

with

$cfg['Servers'][$i]['host'] = 'localhost';

that’s it.

