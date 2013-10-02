The Big Crunch spec document

We are all quite familiar with the Big Bang theory, not the TV serie but the astrophysical thing, from a single instant we have a big explosion and life, universe and everything were created [ok, it’s a little more complex, but who cares?].

Lets try to use the big bang metaphor for our normal (web)work. We start with a single idea and then we have to expand it exponentially adding customer validation, ux design, frontend and backend development, community management and everything is needed to fulfil the scope of the idea.

The Big Crunch is just the opposite. We start with a complex and expanded system and then, little by little, it will be condensed in a single, unique and clear point.

Time by time some customers send me a “ Big Crunch Spec Document “.

Usually the document starts describing the gradient of blue needed for a certain button, it digress on how the business model is cool and how many kind of users it involves, it argues about pie vs tile graphs for user analytics or to use mysql or mariadb. It is packed of the most trendy (and abused) IT keywords: mobile, social, cloud, distributed, etc…

Then after four or five pages of crap in a single, condensed, line you can find where life, universe and everything are crunched together.

Please, make it realtime.

damn…

